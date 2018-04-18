The 32,270-square-foot multiuse building at 59 Danbury Road in Wilton has been sold for $4.35 million to New England Investment Partners, a private real estate investment group with offices in Stamford and Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The property is fully leased to two tenants: ASML, a NASDAQ-listed manufacturer of chip-making semi-conductor equipment that has its headquarters building adjacent to 59 Danbury, and Building Blocks Learning Center, an early childhood learning center with multiple locations throughout the area.

The seller was New York City-based Caroline APTS Co. RHYS Commercial brokers Cory Gubner, Christian Bangert and Alex Haendler were the brokers on the transaction.