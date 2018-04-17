Jim Breuer to headline Bridgeport comedy club’s opening

Standup comic Jim Breuer will headline the opening night show of Vinnie Brand’s Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport on May 3.

The city’s newest addition to the entertainment scene is at 167 State St., the former site of the Playhouse on the Green Theater. The comedy club joins other lifestyle and entertainment ventures in the mixed-use McLevy Square development, including the Harlan Haus German-style beer hall and a restaurant that opened in January.

It is the second location for the Stress Factory brand, which began with a comedy club in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Breuer, who first gained national attention as a member of the “Saturday Night Live” ensemble in the late 1990s and the cult classic film “Half Baked,” has gone on to a storied standup career, voted in 2013 as one of the top 100 standup comedians of all time by Comedy Central.

Breuer will appear on the Stress Factory stage from May 3-5. Other headliners booked for the club include Gary Owen for a May 10-13 gig, Andrew Dice Clay performing from May 17-19, Christopher Titus from Aug. 17-18, and “Cash Cab” star Ben Bailey from Sept. 14-15.