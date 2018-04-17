Bertucci’s Fairfield County locations to remain open during bankruptcy process

The two Fairfield County locations of Bertucci’s restaurant chain will remain open while the restaurant chain files for restructuring under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

With its bankruptcy announcement, Bertucci’s closed 15 locations – including Connecticut restaurants in Orange, Manchester and Southington – and retained 59 eateries spread across 10 states and the District of Columbia. The company has five remaining Connecticut locations, including a Darien restaurant at 54 Boston Post Road and a Shelton restaurant at 768 Bridgeport Ave.

Bertucci’s previously operated another Fairfield County location at 833 Post Road East in Westport, but that shut down in January 2016. The chain has not had a presence in Westchester County.

The company, which carries roughly $119 million in debt, announced on Monday that it will undergo Chapter 11. In announcing its bankruptcy filing, Bertucci’s stated that Right Lane Dough Acquisitions LLC – serving as a stalking horse bidder – had agreed to “purchase substantially all of Bertucci’s assets and assume certain liabilities, subject to higher or otherwise better offers.”

The company added that it planned to emerge from the bankruptcy process “under new ownership, with an improved financial position and stronger brand.”

Current CEO Brian Wright said, “Today’s filing is expected to be seamless for Bertucci’s guests, trading partners and vendors, and result in minimal disruption to its operations, allowing us to strengthen the company’s financial structure and position it for significant future growth.”