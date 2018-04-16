Westfair Communications wins two awards in state newspaper contest

Westfair Communications, the publisher of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, won in two categories of the New York Press Association 2017 Better Newspaper Contest.

Creative Director Dan Viteri took second place in the Best Website Design category. One judge said, “I like the way this site introduced the various products when you entered the homepage. Very easy to navigate and easy to read.”

First place in this category went to The Daily Gazette in Schenectady.

Staff writer Bill Heltzel took third place in Division 5 of the News Story category for his article on Mount Vernon’s “Big Stink,” the Eastchester Creek aka the Hutchinson River.

One judge liked his lede, which read: An impending federal lawsuit could become the impetus for converting the dirty, stinky, silted, noxious, underused waterfront along Eastchester Creek in Mount Vernon into a recreation and dining destination. Or at least that’s the theory.

First place in this category went to David Cruz of the Norwood News in the Bronx.