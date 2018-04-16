Leading developers to discuss live-work-play developments

Westfair Communications, the publisher of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, will present The Next Generation: Live-Work-Play Developments Real Estate event on April 24 at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains.

A panel of developers, all of whom are involved in mixed-use projects, will share their expertise on how the changing demographics and work-life balance have inspired their projects. The panelists are: Tim Jones, CEO of Robert Martin Co. LLC; Clayton H. Fowler, chairman and CEO of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners; Peter Chavkin, managing partner of Biddle Real Estate Ventures; Roxana Q. Girand, president/CEO of Sebastian Capital; and Greg Belew, city president of the NY/Tristate Area of Lennar Multifamily Communities.

The developers will discuss their proposals for South Broadway in White Plains, East Main Street in Norwalk, Edge-on-Hudson (the former GM plant ) in Tarrytown, and the former IBM and PepsiCo properties in Somers.

The event is tailored to anyone in the real estate industry, whether in construction, development, supplier, vendor, attorney, accountant, property manager, investor, lender, insurer, engineer, architect, planner or in government.

Networking and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the venue at 305 Ridgeway in White Plains followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

For more information, please contact Anne Jordan at 914-358-0764.