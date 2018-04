Pine Hill Apartments at 112-120 Strawberry Hill Ave. in Stamford has been sold for $25.5 million.

The 140-unit complex was acquired by 125th Strawberry Hill LLC of Tuckahoe, New York from Stamford’s Pine Hill Apartments LLC. The deal is Stamford’s largest real estate transaction since December, when The Wescott, a 261-unit apartment building at 1450 Washington Blvd., sold for $67 million.