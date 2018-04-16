Visiting Nurse & Hospice purchases Wilton property for new HQ

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has purchased the former Hitchcock Furniture store at 22 Danbury Road in Wilton for $1.4 million. Pending approval by the town’s

Planning and Zoning Commission, the nursing agency plans to renovate the former home of Hitchcock Furniture into administrative offices.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice has for the past decade leased space at the iPark complex at 761 Main Ave. in Norwalk. Before that it was located at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton at 180 School Road. It plans to make the 8,000 square feet at 22 Danbury Road its permanent address.

The nonprofit agency provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and hospice care for adults and children. Wilton P&Z is scheduled to discuss the matter at its May 14 meeting.