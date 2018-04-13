Westchester hamlet among country’s five richest ZIP codes

The average Purchase household brought in just under a million dollars in 2015, placing the Westchester hamlet’s 10577 ZIP code among the five richest in the U.S., according to data analyzed by Bloomberg.

The area is listed as Harrison in Bloomberg’s analysis, though the ZIP code is within the bounds of the Purchase hamlet in Harrison. Bloomberg put the list together by evaluating Internal Revenue Service data from the 2015 filing season.

Purchase’s average adjusted gross income of $976,200 placed it fifth out off the 22,000 ZIP codes analyzed by Bloomberg. It was one of only two New York ZIP codes to land in the top 20. The other is 11568 in Old Westbury. The Nassau County village’s average income of $639,800 placed it 18th.

Two neighboring ZIP codes in Fairfield County cracked the top 20 as well. The 06878 and 06831, both Greenwich ZIPs, placed 17 and 20, respectively. The first code belongs to the Riverside neighborhood of Greenwich, where Bloomberg reports the average adjusted gross income was $661,500 in 2015. The second ZIP code includes large swaths of Greenwich from the state-line to U.S. Route 1. Average income in 2015 there was listed by Bloomberg at $626,200.

New Canaan and Darien in Fairfield and Rye in Westchester all ranked among the top 50.

The nation’s top ZIP code is an exclusive island community in Miami Beach known as Fisher Island, reachable only ferry and water taxi, Bloomberg noted. Fisher Island’s average income of $2.5 million in 2015 was a million dollars higher than the next closest.

Here’s Bloomberg’s top 20 ZIP codes by adjusted gross income:

No.1 – Miami Beach, Fla. 33109

No.2 – Atherton, Calif. 94027

No.3 – Palm Beach, Fla. 33480

No.4 – Palo Alto, Calif. 94301

No.5 – Harrison, N.Y. 10577

No.6 – Gladwyne, Pa. 19035

No.7 – Los Angeles, Calif. 90067

No.8 – Kenilworth, Ill. 60043

No.9 – Weston, Mass. 02493

No.10 – San Francisco, Calif. 94111

No.11 – Far Hills, N.J. 07931

No.12 – Boston, Mass. 02110

No.13 – Portola Valley, Calif. 94028

No.14 – Moose Wilson Road, Wyo. 83014

No.15 – Naples, Fla. 34102

No.16 – Medina, Wash. 98039

No.17 – Riverside, Conn. 06878

No.18 – Old Westbury, N.Y. 11568

No.19 – Glencoe, Ill. 60022

No.20 – Greenwich, Conn. 0683