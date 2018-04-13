Julie Varughese named chief medical officer at Americares

Americares has promoted Dr. Julie Varughese to chief medical officer and technical unit vice president.

Varughese joined the Stamford-based nonprofit in 2015 as a medical officer and senior technical advisor. Before that, she was a clinical infectious disease attending physician at Norwalk Medical Group and Norwalk Hospital and worked in Norwalk Community Health Center’s HIV clinic.

Varughese earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, and a medical degree from Rush University in Chicago, where she completed her residency training. She also completed an infectious disease fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

Last year, Varughese received the No Land Too Far Award in Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction ceremony for her work in bringing medical care and supplies to developing countries. She was also honored in Westfair Communications’ 40 Under Forty tribute to Fairfield County’s young professionals.