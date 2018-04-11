Shelton-based WRRE named Official Realtor of Boston Red Sox

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) has signed a three-year partnership with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park that makes the Shelton-headquartered company the “Official Realtor of the Boston Red Sox.”

The partnership agreement includes sponsorships of all of the Red Sox’s home-game broadcasts on New England Sports Network (NESN), along with commercials on NESN and Fenway’s outfield video board prior to the start of all 81 home games, television-visible branded billboards behind home plate, pavilion-level LED signage in the infield pavilion, and online and social promotions. The Red Sox will also highlight a WRRE realtor of the month for the six-month season, and that real estate professional will get a private tour of Fenway, access to a VIP batting practice and office branding on the scoreboard.

“We are thrilled to welcome William Raveis Real Estate to the Red Sox family,” Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson said. “Much like the Red Sox, William Raveis made a commitment to the New England region over a decade and half ago, and we look forward to working with them throughout the season as they further expand their footprint to include Fenway Park.”