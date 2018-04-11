Wayne retires as Family Services of Westchester CEO

After a decade in her position, Susan B. Wayne will retire as president and CEO of Family Services of Westchester Inc. later this year.

“Susan Wayne has been instrumental in shaping FSW into the outstanding organization it is today,” said Lisa Copeland, the organization’s board chair. “The entire Westchester nonprofit community has benefited from her leadership.”

Wayne began her tenure at Family Services of Westchester in 1996 as a clinical social worker. She later held the positions of senior director of mental health services and vice president of community-based programs before becoming president and CEO in 2008.

Wayne’s retirement takes effect on June 30.

“It has been my great honor to serve an organization that is deeply committed to improving the lives of people throughout Westchester County,” Wayne said.

Wayne has also served as board chair of Nonprofit Westchester and chairs the Westchester County Department of Mental Health Community Services Board.

In the coming months, the organization’s board of directors will form a committee to choose its next leader. Senior vice president of program operations Polly Kerrigan was named acting president and CEO.

“I am confident that the board of directors will choose a new leader who will maintain FSW’s long-held values while taking the organization to new heights,” Wayne said.

Founded in 1954, Family Services of Westchester is a nonprofit that aims to provide Westchester County with a range of social and mental health services that support families, children and individuals of every age.

