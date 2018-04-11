First Reserve acquires engineering firm CHA Consulting

First Reserve, a Stamford-based private equity investment firm focused on the energy industry, has acquired CHA Consulting Inc., an Albany, N.Y.-based engineering consulting firm focused on the North American market.

First Reserve acquired the company from Long Point Capital, a New York City private investment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The investment in CHA is a continuation of our theme of investing in middle-market growth companies that we believe will benefit from long-term macro trends including the upgrade and replacement of aging infrastructure across the United States and Canada,” said Jeff Quake, managing director at First Reserve. “We are pleased to partner with CHA management to grow the business and deliver its full suite of service offerings to all of its diversified end markets.”

CHA was founded in 1952 and recorded $290 million in revenue during 2017. The company offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, and other related services for public, private and institutional clients.