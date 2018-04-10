Newtown Savings Bank announces new corporators

Newtown Savings Bank has sworn in four new corporators, company officials announced recently.

The new corporators are:

Philip R. Clark is president and CEO of Claris Construction Inc. of Newtown, a firm he founded in 1991 that specializes in architecture, engineering and commercial construction. He also serves on the Town of Newtown’s Design Advisory Board, the Fairfield Hills Authority Commission, and the Public Building and Site Commission.

Trumbull resident Robert Matthews serves as board president of the McGivney Community Center and sits on the board of the Beardsley Zoo, both in Bridgeport.

Newtown resident Sandy T. Roussas is a partner at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith in New Haven. A member of the Connecticut and Greater Bridgeport Bar Associations, she also serves as vice chair of the Newtown Board of Finance.

Kenneth L. Weinstein, who assumed the role of Newtown Savings Bank president and CEO effective Jan. 1, was also sworn in as a new bank corporator. A resident of Easton, he also serves on the boards of the United Way of Western Connecticut and LifeBridge Community Services in Bridgeport.

Newtown Savings Bank has over $1.2 billion in assets and operates 14 branches in Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe, Oxford, Shelton, Southbury, Trumbull and Woodbury, along with the New Haven Regional Lending Center in Hamden.