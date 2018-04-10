Scinto pays $1.5M for Shelton property; plans retail center

R.D. Scinto Co. has bought a 2.83-acre parcel of land at 899 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton for $1.5 million. The firm, which acquired the property from 900 Shelton Plaza Associates, plans to construct a one-floor, 27,000-square-foot retail center on the site.

Scinto picked up the site after a deal for a previously approved hotel fell through. The company noted that it is also in the process of constructing a multi-building retail and medical center nearby on Bridgeport Avenue.

Bruce Wettenstein, a partner at Vidal/Wettenstein in Westport, was the listing broker and represented the Scinto Organization. Legal counsel for the seller was the law firm of Cohen & Thomas PC of Derby.