BOMA to honor Hospital for Special Surgery, Regeneron at awards dinner

The Hospital for Special Surgery and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will each be honored at The Building Owners and Managers Association of Westchester’s 27th Annual Hall of Honor Awards dinner.

The event will be held May 10 at the Abigail Kirsch venue on the grounds of Tappan Hill in Tarrytown. The honorees will be recognized for their contributions to Westchester’s economy.

Founded in 1863, Hospital for Special Surgery is the nation’s oldest orthopedic hospital. In 2017, the hospital opened a $20 million regional center at 1133 Westchester Avenue in White Plains that includes 20 exam rooms and provides a broad range of rehabilitation services.

Regeneron, a leading biotechnology company in Tarrytown, received approval last year from the Town of Greenburgh to expand its Westchester campus.

Other winners to be honored at the event include:

Most Active Brokerage Firm Award: Cushman & Wakefield

Best Renovation /Capital Improvement Award: The Boyce Thompson Center

Best Tenant Fit Out Award: Mast-Jagermeister U.S.

Unsung Hero Award: Marcel Bullock, Securitas Security Services/Cushman & Wakefield; Raul Martinez, ABM/RXR Realty

For more information, contact Marianne Carney at 800-726-6224.

BOMA Westchester is a professional organization dedicated to meeting the needs of building owners, property managers and allied professionals and tradespeople.