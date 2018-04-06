Pepe named top Infiniti retailer in U.S.

Pepe Infiniti in White Plains has been named the 2017 Infiniti U.S.A. Volume Retailer of the Year. This marks the seventh time in the last eight years that Pepe has received the award.

The executive manager of the dealership, Mark Hersh, accepted the award from Brian Barrett of Infiniti Financial Services. Pepe also received the 2017 Infiniti Award of Excellence. It was the brand’s only retailer in New York and Connecticut to receive that honor.

The company attributed its success not only to its staff and the automotive line it offers, but also to its customers that it characterized as the “heartbeat” of its business.

Nationally, Infiniti reported all-time record sales in 2017 with 153,415 vehicles sold in the U.S. for the year, an increase of 11 percent over 2016.