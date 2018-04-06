BCW business expo held

More than 1,500 people attended The Business Council of Westchester’s (BCW) Westchester Business Expo on March 28 at the Westchester Hilton in Rye Brook. More than 150 service businesses and merchants were represented. In addition, there were booths where foods and beverages could be sampled and others where experts could be asked about a variety of subjects.

The event was billed as the most influential business-to-business trade show in the Hudson Valley. It provided an opportunity for visitors to mingle with representatives of leading brands in education, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, real estate, banking, law, marketing, the nonprofit field, and more.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Government is a partner with the business community, but it is the energy of the business community that is driving this county forward.’’

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the BCW, noted, “The event which is in its 16th year provides a vibrant arena for connecting with potential clients and business partners to forge long-lasting, profitable relationships.”