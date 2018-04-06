Cohen named a woman to watch

Stacey Cohen, CEO of Co-Communications, a public relations and marketing firm with offices in White Plains, Farmington, Connecticut, and New York City has been named as a top woman to watch in real estate. She received the honor at the Top Women in Real Estate Gala held at Club 101 in Manhattan by Sokol Media.

Cohen was honored for her communications contributions to the field of real estate. Among her firm’s clients are the Fordham University Real Estate Institute, Coldwell Banker, CBRE, The Blue Book, Construction Industry Council, Faithful Gould, Cushman Wakefield, George Comfort and Sons, and CREW New York. Her firm worked on the 18-month communication campaign “Build the Bridge Now” to raise awareness about replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Co-Communications was founded by Cohen in 1997. She currently serves on the boards of The Business Council of Westchester and the UJA Foundation.