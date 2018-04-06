Hospital employees celebrate by reaching out

While White Plains Hospital celebrates its 125th anniversary throughout 2018, hospital employees are doing a bit of celebrating on their own by reaching out to the community at large. The employees have been leading efforts to benefit children, seniors and low-income families throughout the region.

When winter was still a force to reckon with, the hospital’s marketing, foundation, and human resources departments contributed cold-weather accessories for children to the Don Bosco Community Center in Port Chester. Later, the hospital’s critical care division donated 125 pedometers to the White Plains Senior Center. The food service and radiology and pathology departments were set to collect new pajamas and books for children to be donated to Pajama Program, a national charity.

White Plains Hospital holds its 125th anniversary gala in September at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club, the site of the organization’s first fundraising gala in 1956