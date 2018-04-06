PepsiCo pledges $100K to UWWP

The PepsiCo Foundation has pledged $100,000 over two years to fund one of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam’s signature programs. It’s called “The Teach Me to Fish.” The job skills training program helps put adults on the road to self-sufficiency through career training and mentorship.

The organization’s CEO Alana Sweeny said, “PepsiCo’s generosity and vision have given immeasurable momentum to our work to bring greater stability to the one in three households in our counties that are living on the financial edge.”

The gala was the organization’s most successful annual gala, raising more than $400,000. It was held at Doral Arrowwood in Rye Brook and honored United Way’s board chair Dave Yawman. He is executive vice president of government affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary of PepsiCo Inc. Also honored was Dr. Scott Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical.

The gala committee was co-chaired by Ross Buchmueller, Megan Hurley, Michael D. Israel and John Gary Luboja.