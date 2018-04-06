CCCSR honors three

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland honored three Rockland County women during its 10th annual fundraising dinner that was attended by 200 guests at Town & County in Congers.

Emcee for the evening was Joan Facelle, board chair of the organization. Martha Robles, the organization’s executive director, presented the awards.

Frances Glick of Mateo Communications received the Business Community Award. Marion Breland, director of youth and family services of the Haverstraw Community Center received the Community Service Award. The Lifetime Community Service Award was presented to Suzanne Tiso of Immaculate Conception Parish in Stony Point.

Services provided by the group to those in need include food, shelter and other emergency assistance. Its staff members speak English, Spanish, French and Creole, and assist people of all ages, races and religions in Rockland County.