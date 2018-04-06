Lions roar about Habitat fundraiser

The newly merged Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions partnered with the Sedona Taphouse of Mamaroneck to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Westchester.

Every Monday, Sedona offers Steak Out for Charity in which it donates $1 of every order for its special $6 steak lunch or dinner to a local charity. The Lions Club decided to help raise funds for Habitat by matching the amount raised in Sedona’s promotion by up to $1,000.

When the proceeds from the steak dinners on five Mondays were combined with $1,000 from the Lions, the total was $2,173.

Based on the success of this effort, the Lions and Sedona have agreed to work together again.