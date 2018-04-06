Two admiral brokers honored

Two brokers at Admiral Real Estate Services Corp. in Bronxville have been recognized by the independent commercial real estate research firm CoStar. Jonathan Gordon and Joan Simon received awards for closing the highest transaction volume in commercial property sales or leases for the entire year of 2017 in their market areas.

CoStar bases the awards on transaction data in its commercial real estate database that it says is the largest independently researched database of commercial real estate property information available online.

In addition to the brokers receiving awards, Admiral Real Estate Services Corp. was recognized by CoStar as a top commercial leasing firm serving Westchester and Connecticut.

Admiral currently lists and/or manages more than 100 retail, office and development properties in the New York metropolitan area.