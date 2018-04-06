Kicks kick off anniversary

The Yorkville Sports Association (YSA) recently kicked off the celebration of its 40th anniversary with a kicking event: people were invited to kick balls into a net on the green of Solaris, a sports club in Yorktown Heights, with each goal adding to the money being raised to benefit the Special Olympics-Hudson Valley.

A total of $1,000 was raised for the Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Al Morales, YSA founder and CEO, thanked the community for its support. “With its backing, we have been able to pay it forward by supporting organizations such as the Special Olympics, that make an immeasurable impact on our community,” he said.

Among those attending the event were Yorktown Supervisor Ilan Gilbert, Yorktown Chamber of Commerce representative Sergio Esposito, Teresa Gilli, director of development of the Special Olympics New York-Hudson Valley, and Yorktown Town Councilman Ed Lachterman.