Greenwich Hospital names COO

Greenwich Hospital has selected Diane Kelly to become its chief operating officer and executive vice president effective April 30. She also will become a senior vice president of parent organization Yale New Haven Health.

“Diane has a proven track record in health care administration with many years of experience in direct patient care and hospital operations,” said Norman Roth, president and chief executive officer. “She is renowned for her ability to collaborate with physicians and ensure the success of her organization.”

Kelly has been COO of Berkshire Medical Center since 2008. While there, she also served as vice president of quality and safety and was instrumental in developing the patient safety program.