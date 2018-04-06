Larsen joins Bankwell

Paul F. Larsen has joined New Canaan-based Bankwell as senior vice president and head of commercial and industrial lending.

Larsen has more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending. He was most recently the managing director and regional market executive for commercial banking at Boston-based Santander Bank.

Heidi DeWyngaert, Bankwell’s executive vice president and chief lending officer, said, “With his extensive background in commercial lending and specifically lending to small and medium-size businesses for their commercial and industrial needs, he will be an exceptional resource for the bank and its customers.”