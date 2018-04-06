Danbury’s Ridley-Lowell tech school suddenly shutters

Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute, which offers certifications in dental, medical, beauty and electrical fields at five campuses – including one at 44 Shelter Rock Road in Danbury – has suddenly closed.

According to a statement on the school’s website: “Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute has permanently closed. All campuses and facilities are closed. All classes and programs are cancelled effective immediately.”

Terry Weymouth, owner and president of the for-profit college, sent an email informing students of the decision to close on Wednesday, citing “severe financial and operational challenges over the last year, after the U.S. Department of Education withdrew recognition of its accreditor,” the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools.

The federal department withdrew its recognition of ACICS accreditation in 2016, a decision which remains under review. Ridley-Lowell – which also has campuses in New London; West Warwick, Rhode Island; and two in Poughkeepsie – is still listed as accredited on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

“During this time, Ridley-Lowell dedicated substantial energy and resources to obtaining new accreditation and is currently awaiting decision” from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training, Weymouth said in the email. “Unfortunately, the resulting economic and operational impacts left Ridley-Lowell unable to continue operation. Efforts to secure outside investment were unsuccessful.”