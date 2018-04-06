St. Vincent’s, Connecticut Children’s Medical pair up for neonatal ICU services

St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford have created a partnership in which Connecticut Children’s neonatologists will provide 24/7 physician coverage for the St. Vincent’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“This new affiliation with Connecticut Children’s Medical Center completes us by ensuring neonatal specialists are in place to provide around-the-clock physician staffing within our NICU,” said St. Vincent’s Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Daniel S. Gottschall.

“Connecticut Children’s partnership with St. Vincent’s Medical Center will deliver highly skilled neonatology care to premature or critically ill newborns in the area,” added Connecticut Children’s President and CEO Jim Shmerling. “We know that our shared commitment to medical excellence will ensure that the highly specialized pediatric care delivered to babies with the most complex conditions will be second to none.”

For babies requiring a more intense level of care, the alliance ensures that St. Vincent’s patients will have direct access to Connecticut Children’s neonatal intensive care unit [NICU], the highest-level NICU in the Hartford region, officials said.

St. Vincent’s is in the process of being acquired by Hartford HealthCare.