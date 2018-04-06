1 Eliot Place in Fairfield sells for $5.075M

Rockwest Real Estate Partners, a New City-based real estate investment and management company, has purchased 1 Eliot Place – a 25,000-square-foot, three-story office property in Fairfield – for $5.075 million. The seller was FNL Enterprises Inc.

The building was constructed in 1985 and is fully leased. Its tenants include the law firm of Coles, Baldwin, Kaiser & Creager LLC and the Fairfield office of Northwest Mutual Insurance Co.

RHYS Commercial’s Alex Haendler, Ted Grogan and Greg Romano were the brokers on the deal.