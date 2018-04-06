Former rental company executive sentenced for parole violation

John N. Milne of Westport, sentenced in March 2010 to 27 months prison and three years supervised release for cooking the books as president and CFO of United Rentals Inc., has received an additional 24 months of imprisonment for violating the terms of his release.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Milne had failed to live up to an agreement he made with the SEC in a separate but related civil lawsuit, which sought $6.25 million. The Office of the U.S. Attorney said Milne had paid $1 million prior to his sentencing and was ordered to pay the remaining $5.25 million as a condition of his supervised release, but only paid roughly $500,000 since leaving prison in 2012.

Federal investigators found that Milne had the capacity to pay more than he provided. Furthermore, Milne was found traveling outside of Connecticut without the permission of the U.S. Probation Office. Milne is a Canadian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.