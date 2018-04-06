Sema4 increases commitment to Stamford, relocates lab from NYC

Health information technology company Sema4 is moving forward with expansions at its two existing Connecticut locations, and plans to relocate its primary diagnostic testing laboratory facilities from New York City to Stamford.

The expansions will take place at Sema4’s recently announced headquarters at 333 Ludlow St. in Stamford and its laboratory at 1 Commercial St. in Branford. The Stamford site for the lab relocation has yet to be determined. All told, the moves will bring the company’s job presence in Connecticut to at least 553 employees.

“We are thrilled that Sema4 has chosen to significantly expand its operations in Connecticut, bringing their total workforce to over 550,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “It’s no surprise that this cutting-edge health information company has decided to grow here, thanks to our first-class talent pipeline and exceptional educational institutions.

“Today’s announcement isn’t just about economic development,” he continued, “it’s about a vision we began years ago to turn Connecticut into a hub for bioscience and tech growth. Thanks to our targeted investments, that vision is coming to life.”

Sema4, a patient-centered predictive health company affiliated with the Mount Sinai Health System, offers advanced genome-based diagnostics for reproductive health and oncology and is building predictive models of complex disease.

“Connecticut offers a very attractive environment for our company to grow along the talent-rich biotech corridor running from New York City to New Haven, with a stellar pool of qualified candidates, plus competitively-priced commercial real estate and the presence of leading universities and medical centers,” said Sema4 Founder and CEO Eric Schadt. “We greatly appreciate the strong support from the State of Connecticut to foster our growth, which has facilitated the establishment of our corporate headquarters and accelerated the expansion of our laboratory operations here in Stamford.”

The Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a $6 million loan that will be utilized for the purchase of machinery and equipment, capital improvements, and the creation of 408 jobs in Connecticut. The company is eligible for partial loan forgiveness if certain milestones are met.

In December 2015, DECD provided the company a $9.5 million loan to create 145 jobs in the state.