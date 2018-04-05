Westchester County’s bus system was awarded a $3.6 million federal grant for the purchase of new vehicles.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey said the grant will help ensure residents continue to have access to safe and efficient transportation.

“Thousands of Westchester residents depend on a reliable public transportation system in their daily lives,” she said.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Bus and Bus Facilities Competitive Grant Program, the money will be used to replace, rehabilitate and buy buses and related equipment, lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“The idea is to improve public service by helping to ensure that transit riders have access to the safest, most reliable and most efficient modes of transportation possible,” said Congressman Eliot Engel. “I am pleased that these funds have been awarded to Westchester, and I am confident that they will be put to good use.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney said investing in systems that are already popular and working well “is common sense.”

“I hear how valuable the Bee-Line service is from folks in Westchester all the time, so I’m glad we could secure this federal investment to put even more buses on the street,” he added.