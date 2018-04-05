Public hearings on controversial High Ridge Park development extended again

The fight over the proposed repurposing of a building in Stamford’s High Ridge Park office complex into a fitness facility has been prolonged a second time, as the city’s Zoning Board extended the public comment period through its April 16 meeting.

At issue is a proposed zoning text change that would allow a Life Time fitness club to take over the former Frontier Communications corporate headquarters. Nearby residents have complained that such a development would increase traffic and noise, while developer George Comfort & Sons maintains those issues have been sufficiently addressed in revised proposals.

If passed, the text change – which requires a supermajority vote of at least 4-1 – would also apply to Stamford’s five other office parks.