Strax Technologies debuts digital art series celebrating Eartha Kitt

Strax Technologies Inc., a Westport-based producer of digital art collections, announced the launch of the “Eartha Kitt Collection” celebrating the writing and imagery of legendary singer and actress Eartha Kitt.

Strax Technologies has signed a three-year global merchandise license agreement with Westport-based Eartha Kitt Productions Inc., which is run by the late star’s daughter Kitt Shapiro, and Stonehenge Licensing Consultants. As part of this endeavor, Strax Technologies will present limited edition prints that combine art, photographs and writing from Kitt’s private family archives.

Shapiro will also be interviewed for a series of “micro-documentaries” on her mother’s life, which will run on a new website devoted to this collection.

“We are honored and thrilled to represent Eartha Kitt in this way,” Eric Singleton, chief technology officer of Strax Technologies, said. “Eartha Kitt was a woman of the ages, so far ahead in her own time that her writings and observations are a benchmark for today. The nation and the world need to experience her in this way. The technology we employ enables us to create these stunning works as sustainably sourced heirloom pieces, to be enjoyed and shared for generations.”

Kitt first came to public notice in the early 1950s through her appearance in the Broadway and film versions of the revue “New Faces” and a series of hit songs including “C’est Si Bon” and “Santa Baby.” She achieved pop culture immortality as Catwoman on the “Batman” television series and was an outspoken political activist, achieving notoriety for anti-war comments made in a January 1968 White House conference.

Kitt died in 2008 from colon cancer at her home in Weston.