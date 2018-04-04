Darien Rowayton Bank rebrands as Laurel Road

Darien Rowayton Bank is rebranding under the name of its national online lending division Laurel Road. Going forward both entities will be integrated under one national Laurel Road brand.

Unifying the business lines under one brand will help manifest what “the new Laurel Road has to offer – security and service of a community bank, with the spirit and tech expertise of a fintech,” the company said in a press release.

“Our strong, local foundation has enabled the bank to scale our online lending platform under the Laurel Road name, resulting in a national client base with exponential growth and great promise,” Alyssa Schaefer, chief marketing officer and head of product experience, said. “As we continue to evolve our national offerings, our vision as a consolidated brand remains: to be the most trusted financial partner behind today’s determined professionals.”

Over the past few months, the company has launched a national, online mortgage platform, surpassed $3 billion in student loan originations, and completed its executive leadership team appointments. Laurel Road Bank is based out of Connecticut, but serves all 50 states.