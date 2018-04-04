U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s son Matthew running for state House

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s son Matthew is running for the state House seat of Rep. William Tong.

The latter, who has represented parts of Stamford and New Canaan in the state House, is expected to run for state attorney general. Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced last fall that he would not seek a third term, leaving the race for that position wide open.

The elder Blumenthal held the position of Connecticut attorney general for 20 years prior to his election to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Among other positions in state government, U.S. Senator Blumenthal served two years in the mid 1980s as state House rep. for a similar geographical district as the current District 147 his son seeks to represent.

The 32-year-old Blumenthal is a Democrat, as is his father, Tong and Jepsen. Another Democrat, Stamford Board of Representatives member Anzelmo Graziosi, filed papers to run for the House seat in February. Republican opposition has not been a factor in the state House district in recent elections.

The junior Blumenthal is currently employed as an attorney with Bridgeport firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder and is a Marine Corps Reserve veteran. He is Senator Blumenthal’s eldest son.