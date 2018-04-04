Monroe budget wins overwhelming support from residents

Monroe residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of the town’s $84.9 million budget on April 3. The final tally saw 1,467, or 70.9 percent, vote in favor of the proposal.

The $84,892,711 budget — which grants Monroe’s Board of Education $56,146,117, the town $28,561,594, and fund appropriations $185,000 — is $2,076,825, or 2.51 percent, more than the current fiscal year budget. But it also brings the town’s mill rate down from 35.76 to 35.24, a 1.44 decrease from the current fiscal year.

It was the first budget for First Selectman Ken Kellogg, elected this past November with over 60 percent of the vote. Kellogg thanked the taxpayers for their support, as well as “the outstanding spirit of collaboration among our department heads, Board of Education, Town Council, and Board of Finance.”