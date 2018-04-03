Mount Saint Mary College announced Tuesday that Jason N. Adsit was named the next president of the college.

In a unanimous vote that followed a national search, the college’s board selected Adsit as its seventh full-time president. Adsit succeeds interim President David A. Kennett, who was appointed in August 2016.

Adsit will begin his new position on June 1.

“I look forward to working with the Mount’s talented students, faculty and staff, as well as its dedicated alumni, parents, and friends, to build upon its tradition of innovation and academic excellence” Adsit said.

Board Chair Charles Frank said the college was focused on finding a candidate that would make a long-term commitment to the school. The search committee also looked for a leader that would bring dynamic change and leadership, while also recognizing the college’s roots.

“Dr. Adsit brings all of that and more, including a broad range of experiences from his work at both research and faith-based institutions,” he said.

Adsit joins Mount Saint Mary College from D’Youville College in Buffalo, where he served as dean of the school of arts, sciences and education and director of the educational leadership doctoral program.

The 15-member presidential search committee included school trustees, faculty members, administrators, an alumnus and a student.

“Jason brings energy, enthusiasm, and experience to his new role as president of Mount Saint Mary College,” said board vice-chair Sister Margaret Anderson.

Prior to his work at D’Youville College, Adsit was associate provost for academic administration at the University of Rochester. He was also director of the teaching and learning center at SUNY Buffalo and assistant dean for institutional research and assessment at Johns Hopkins University.

Adsit earned a doctoral degree in philosophy from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from American University.

Mount Saint Mary College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in Newburgh. Founded in 1959 by the Dominican Sisters, the college has roughly 2,700 students enrolled in more than 50 undergraduate and three graduate degree programs.