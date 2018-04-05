Yonkers launches disability registry for first responders

The city of Yonkers will launch a new registry of residents who have a disability or special needs for use by the city’s first responders.

The city’s First Responders Disability Registry features specialized information to be accessed by Yonkers’ police and fire departments and emergency medical services personnel in the event of an emergency at the home of a person with special needs.

Mayor Mike Spano joined representatives from the city’s police and fire departments, along with members of the Disability Advisory Board, to announce the registry on March 28.

“Yonkers’ First Responders Disability Registry is our opportunity to better service a growing population in our city,” Spano said. “I applaud our Disability Advisory Board for recommending a program that will provide added comfort and peace of mind during those precious moments during an emergency.”

The registry aims to eliminate or lessen emotional trauma, fear and conflict when first responders enter homes of those who have special needs.

Yonkers officials stressed that enrollment in the registry and sharing personal information with the city is strictly voluntary. All personal information will remain confidential and is protected according to federal regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. Information will only be used, the city said, to help residents in the event of an emergency.

“It will not be used or result in the alteration or change in standard police, fire or EMS emergency procedures,” the city’s application form states. “It is your responsibility to inform us about what you would like Yonkers First Responders to know about you.”

That personal information will be kept on the registry until the resident informs the city that they wish for the information to be removed.

Those eligible are able to enroll in the registry by filling out a form online (http://www.yonkersny.gov/home/showdocument?id=17028). Enrollment forms are also available at Yonkers public libraries and City Hall.

Disabilities to register may include physical and medical challenges; developmental challenges, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder; vision and hearing challenges; or other issues, including language barriers, residents who are hoarders or those who have service animals.

“Mayor Spano charged our board to identify and respond to concerns affecting Yonkers citizens with disabilities,” said Gene S. Minkow, the chair of the Disability Advisory Board. “We believe this new program helps us to fulfill that mission. First Responders Disability Registry is vital, and it just makes sense.”