The Castle in Tarrytown rebrands spa

Part of a century-old landmark in Tarrytown is getting a facelift.

The Castle Hotel and Spa at 400 Benedict Ave. announced that the THANN Sanctuary Spa will be rebranded as the Sankara Spa.

The rebranding will also involve renovations to the spa’s front entryway, along with upgrades to the walkway, women’s locker room, showers and the steam room.

The property’s owners, The Sankara Hospitality Group, said the new name will better reflect the company’s philosophy of providing a “luxurious and restorative environment” for guests.

“As always, we remain committed to bringing the highest possible quality spa experience to our guests,” said Mika Hori, director of operations at The Castle Hotel and Spa. “The rebranded Sankara Spa enhances the luxury our guests enjoy when visiting the Castle Hotel and Spa.”

The Sankara Hospitality Group said the spa will be an extension of the Sankara Hotel and Spa brand, which operates another outpost on Yakushima island in Japan.

The company also plans to focus on offering local products at the Westchester spa. As part of the rebranding, the spa will carry items from Naturopathica, a New York City-based line of natural wellness items.

“In the past, we shipped our products from overseas, but now we’re excited to be sourcing our products locally from New York,” Hori said. “Offering products from the local community is not only important to our business, but to many of our customers as well, and it will also help with in-store inventory on our spa’s most popular products.”

The original castle, complete with a 75-foot tower, was built by businessman and playwright Gen. Howard Carroll at the turn of the 20th century. The Norman-style building, dubbed Carrollcliffe by the family, later served as the headquarters for an investment counseling firm before it was designated a historic landmark in 1981.

In the mid-1990s, The Castle was transformed into a luxury hotel, restaurant and event space. Further upgrades in the ensuing decades included renovations and restorations, along with the addition of 24 guestrooms and the spa. The 4,100-square-foot hotel also includes a 24-hour health and fitness center, a whirlpool, landscaped jogging paths and an outdoor seasonal swimming pool. The property is also home to a seasonal, French-inspired restaurant, Equus.