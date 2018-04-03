Vineyard Vines in new partnership with Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park

Vineyard Vines has partnered with the Boston Red Sox and their home stadium Fenway Park to offer exclusive apparel and accessories during this year’s baseball season.

The Stamford-based company has been named “The Official Style” for both the team and its venue, and it will offer a line of Red Sox and Fenway-themed products for men, women and children.

Vineyard Vines will also sponsor Fenway Park’s Rooftop Sessions, a pre-game concert series performed on the Strega Deck, and its signs featuring the company’s smiling pink whale mascot will be featured on Fenway’s third base line.

“Baseball is a treasured American pastime and the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park are an iconic institution in the sport. As a proud New England brand, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of New England’s favorite teams and further enhance our involvement in the Boston community,” said Ian Murray, Vineyard Vines CEO and co-founder.