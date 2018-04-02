Home Events The Business Council of Westchester hosts annual Business Expo

The Business Council of Westchester hosts annual Business Expo

Aleesia Forni
Business Council of Westchester business expo
The ribbon cutting at this year’s BCW Expo at the Westchester Hilton in Rye Brook.

The Business Council of Westchester hosted its annual Westchester Business Expo on March 28.

More than 1,500 were in attendance for the 15th annual expo, according to the business council, and more than 150 vendors and merchants were represented at the event, which was held at the Westchester Hilton in Rye Brook.

Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of the BCW, said the event “provides a vibrant arena for connecting with potential clients and business partners to forge long-lasting, profitable relationships.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who attended the show, said that the turnout demonstrated how engaged the business community is in Westchester.

“What I am very impressed by is the vibrancy of the business community here in Westchester,” said Latimer. “The BCW brought together a host of different organizations, in a variety of different fields, so it really projects the diversity of the business community in Westchester and its growth potential. Government is a partner with the business community, but it is the energy of the business community that is driving this county forward.”

