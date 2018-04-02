Former Trump mansion in Greenwich relisted at $45M

The Greenwich mansion that served as a weekend home for Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana is back on the market for $45 million.

The 19,773-square-foot residence at 21 Vista Drive was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The waterfront property is located within Indian Harbor, a private gated community.

The future president purchased the home for $4 million in 1984, which was acquired by Ivana in their 1991 divorce settlement. Ivana sold the property in 1998 for $15 million, which set a record price for Greenwich luxury real estate. The home’s owners, former Bear Stearns executive Robert Steinberg and his wife Suzanne, initially listed the property in October 2014 for $54 million, then lowered it to $45 million in May 2016 before taking it off the market later that year.