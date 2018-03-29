Fairfield youngster chosen in Lego promotion

A Fairfield boy has been chosen by the Legoland Discovery Center in Yonkers, New York, to become part of its 2018 Creative Crew. He’s Cristian Santa, age 9, and will join 11 other children, all age 10 or younger, as what Lego calls special ambassadors.

The children will work with Legoland’s Master Model Builder Anthony Maddaloni in building Lego items, attending special events and testing new games and rides.

During a two-month competition, youngsters were invited to submit Lego models for judging based, in part, on creativity and imagination.

Maddaloni said, “We had so many amazing creations that made choosing just twelve very difficult.”