Lerner takes office at Choyce Peterson

Editorial Staff
Amy G. Lerner.

Amy G. Lerner has joined Choyce Peterson Inc. in Norwalk as executive vice president. The real estate brokerage and consulting firm specializes in tenant representation.

Lerner has been in the commercial real estate field for more than 30 years. She will be working with clients in Fairfield and Westchester counties. She was an agent for Helmsley-Spear in Manhattan’s financial district, then joined CBRE. She co-founded AMBAR Realty Group LLC.

Lerner is a resident of Somers, New York.

Choyce Peterson has offices in Norwalk and Rye Brook, N.Y. 

