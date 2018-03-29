Ridgefield resident joins PR firm

Ridgefield resident Jerry McKinstry has been hired as the director of strategic communications for Harrison Edwards PR & Marketing in Armonk, New York.

McKinstry had been the communications director for the administration of former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Carolyn Mandelker, president and CEO of Harrison Edwards, said, “Jerry not only understands the market and rapidly changing media landscape, he also is a big-picture thinker, that will serve our clients well and enhance our growth, particularly as we move into new sectors.”

McKinstry was with Gannett newspaper’s The Journal News/LoHud for nearly 12 years, had been a columnist and editorial board member at the Long Island newspaper Newsday, and was a contributor to News12, FIOS1 News and National Public Radio. He taught media and journalism for nearly a decade on the graduate and undergraduate levels at Iona College in New Rochelle.

McKinstry earned his bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College and a master’s degree in journalism from Iona.