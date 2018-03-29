Riding and walking with a purpose

They’ve been working on more than real estate at the headquarters of William Raveis Real Estate in Shelton. Plans are being made for the fourth annual William Raveis Ride + Walk Connecticut held by the William Raveis Charitable Fund to benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes a 5K walk, 12-mile, 25-mile and 50-mile bike rides and a children’s 100-yard dash. There also will be food, music and kids’ activities. Online registration opens May 8 and is free through May 29.

Meghan Raveis, the managing director of the charitable fund, said, “The researchers we fund are truly making a difference in cancer research and expect to find a cure in our lifetime.”

In 2017, more than 700 people were involved in the event, raising more than $519,000. William Raveis Charitable Fund has raised more than $1.5 million since its inception, all of which has been donated to Damon Runyon. It has covered grants to 14 scientists who are researching treatments for eight different types of cancer.