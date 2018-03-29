Dotson named president of Cultec

Fred Dotson has been promoted to president at CULTEC Inc. The Brookfield company manufactures plastic stormwater chambers for commercial and residential projects.

Dotson succeeds Robert DiTullio Jr., who will become the chief business development officer. Robert DiTullio Sr., who founded the company in 1986, is the company’s CEO.

Dotson, who joined the company in 1997, said, “I hope my experiences I’ve had in every other aspect of the business will help me guide the team that we have to be as successful as we can all be working together.”

“Fred is an excellent communicator and listens to others,’’ said the senior DiTullio. “It was a natural choice. He gets along very well with other people.”

Dotson is a resident of Warren and a native of Newtown. He is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University.