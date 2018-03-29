New trustees at University of Bridgeport

Five new members have been elected to the board of trustees of the University of Bridgeport.

“The university will be enriched by the talent and experience that each of these new trustees will bring to their service to UB,” said board Co-Chairman Frank N. Zullo, former mayor of Norwalk.

The new members are Michael Kolakowski, Michael LaBella, David Norton, Terry O’Connor and Bruce T. Silverstone.

Kolakowski is president and CEO of KBE Building Corp.

LaBella is a UB alumnus and the president of Connecticut commercial banking at TD Bank, managing regional branches in New Haven, Hartford, New Britain and Fairfield.

Norton serves as senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer at People’s United Bank.

O’Connor recently retired from the Cardinal Shehan Center where he was executive director since 1992. In 2012, he took on added duties as executive director of the McGivney Community Center.

Silverstone is vice president of corporate communications at Aquarion Water Co.