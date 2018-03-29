On a shopping spree

The Fairfield Town Planner, which publishes a community calendar distributed to Fairfield residents, joined with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in announcing the winner of a $500 shopping spree.

The Fairfield resident who won one of the shopping sprees was JoAnne Veltri. Helen Grace, owner of the Town Planner for lower Fairfield County, Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, and Dominick Giresi, owner of Italian Kitchen, presented the check at Giresi’s restaurant.

The prize was good at any of the local Town Planner sponsors and she chose to spend the $500 at the Italian Kitchen, Captain’s Table Pizza, Wild Rice and Rio Bravo restaurants and the Spic and Span Market in Southport.